Take a look at the injury report for the Utah Jazz (36-43), which currently includes five players listed (including Walker Kessler), as the Jazz prepare for their matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at Vivint Arena on Thursday, April 6 at 9:00 PM ET.

The Jazz fell in their most recent outing 135-133 in OT against the Lakers on Tuesday. Kelly Olynyk's team-leading 23 points paced the Jazz in the losing effort.

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Lauri Markkanen PF Out Hand 25.6 8.6 1.9 Jordan Clarkson SG Out Finger 20.8 4 4.4 Rudy Gay SF Out Back 5.2 2.9 1 Talen Horton-Tucker SG Questionable Ankle 10.7 3.2 3.8 Walker Kessler C Out For Season Concussion 9.2 8.4 0.9

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Kenrich Williams: Out For Season (Wrist), Luguentz Dort: Questionable (Shoulder)

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

Jazz Season Insights

The Jazz score an average of 117.3 points per game, only 0.5 more points than the 116.8 the Thunder give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 116.8 points, Utah is 31-12.

While the Jazz are scoring 117.3 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their past 10 games, amassing 117.8 a contest.

Utah hits 1.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 13.5 (sixth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3.

The Jazz rank 11th in the league averaging 113.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 21st, allowing 114 points per 100 possessions.

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -7 239.5

