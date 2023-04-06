The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -6.5 239.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

Utah has played 31 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 239.5 points.

The average over/under for Utah's matchups this season is 235.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.

Utah is 46-33-0 ATS this season.

The Jazz have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (40.5%) in those contests.

Utah has a record of 5-12, a 29.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 29 36.2% 117.6 234.9 116.8 234.8 230.8 Jazz 31 39.2% 117.3 234.9 118.0 234.8 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over seven times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 21-18-0 record) than away (.625, 25-15-0).

The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 116.8 the Thunder give up.

Utah is 33-10 against the spread and 31-12 overall when it scores more than 116.8 points.

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-34 4-4 45-35 Jazz 46-33 16-5 47-32

Jazz vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Jazz 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.3 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 25-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-10 24-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-12 116.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.0 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 29-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-12 27-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-16

