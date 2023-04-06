Jazz vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Utah Jazz (36-43) will look to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, April 6, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Thunder have also lost three games in a row. The over/under is 239.5 in the matchup.
Jazz vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-6.5
|239.5
Jazz Betting Records & Stats
- Utah has played 31 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 239.5 points.
- The average over/under for Utah's matchups this season is 235.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Utah is 46-33-0 ATS this season.
- The Jazz have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (40.5%) in those contests.
- Utah has a record of 5-12, a 29.4% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +220 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 31.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Jazz vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|29
|36.2%
|117.6
|234.9
|116.8
|234.8
|230.8
|Jazz
|31
|39.2%
|117.3
|234.9
|118.0
|234.8
|231.6
Additional Jazz Insights & Trends
- Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its past 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Jazz have hit the over seven times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Utah has a lower winning percentage at home (.538, 21-18-0 record) than away (.625, 25-15-0).
- The Jazz's 117.3 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 116.8 the Thunder give up.
- Utah is 33-10 against the spread and 31-12 overall when it scores more than 116.8 points.
Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-34
|4-4
|45-35
|Jazz
|46-33
|16-5
|47-32
Jazz vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Thunder
|Jazz
|117.6
|117.3
|5
|6
|25-8
|33-10
|24-10
|31-12
|116.8
|118.0
|21
|25
|29-11
|27-12
|27-13
|23-16
