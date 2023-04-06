Two sliding squads meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Thunder will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the Jazz, who have lost three consecutive games.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Jazz matchup.

Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK

SportsNet RM and BSOK Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Venue: Vivint Arena

Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder have a +58 scoring differential, putting up 117.6 points per game (fifth in the league) and allowing 116.8 (21st in the NBA).

The Jazz score 117.3 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 118.0 (25th in league) for a -54 scoring differential overall.

These two teams are scoring 234.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

These teams surrender 234.8 points per game combined, 4.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Oklahoma City has put together a 44-34-2 ATS record so far this year.

Utah has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.

Jazz and Thunder NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +90000 - Thunder +100000 +60000 +850

