Jazz vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 6
Two sliding squads meet when the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-42) visit the Utah Jazz (36-43) on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Thunder will aim to break a three-game losing streak against the Jazz, who have lost three consecutive games.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Jazz matchup.
Jazz vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and BSOK
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Thunder Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Thunder (-7)
|239.5
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Thunder (-6.5)
|239.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Thunder (-7)
|239.5
|-278
|+220
|Tipico
|Thunder (-6.5)
|-
|-250
|+210
Jazz vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Thunder have a +58 scoring differential, putting up 117.6 points per game (fifth in the league) and allowing 116.8 (21st in the NBA).
- The Jazz score 117.3 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 118.0 (25th in league) for a -54 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams are scoring 234.9 points per game between them, 4.6 fewer than this matchup's total.
- These teams surrender 234.8 points per game combined, 4.7 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 44-34-2 ATS record so far this year.
- Utah has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
Jazz and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Thunder
|+100000
|+60000
|+850
