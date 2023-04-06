The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate (2022)

  • Davis hit .248 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks.
  • In 47.0% of his 115 games last season, Davis got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 12 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (10.4%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 23.5% of his games a year ago (27 of 115), Davis drove in a run. In five of those games (4.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
  • In 33.0% of his games last year (38 of 115), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.1%) he scored two or more runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
49 GP 60
.264 AVG .236
.361 OBP .325
.417 SLG .420
11 XBH 18
5 HR 7
19 RBI 16
57/19 K/BB 65/21
1 SB 0
Home Away
54 GP 61
26 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (45.9%)
10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (13.1%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (34.4%)
5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%)
13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (1.0 per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The White Sox will look to Lynn (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
