The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

J.D. Davis At The Plate (2022)

Davis hit .248 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks.

In 47.0% of his 115 games last season, Davis got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.

In 12 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (10.4%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

In 23.5% of his games a year ago (27 of 115), Davis drove in a run. In five of those games (4.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.

In 33.0% of his games last year (38 of 115), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.1%) he scored two or more runs.

J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 49 GP 60 .264 AVG .236 .361 OBP .325 .417 SLG .420 11 XBH 18 5 HR 7 19 RBI 16 57/19 K/BB 65/21 1 SB 0 Home Away 54 GP 61 26 (48.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (45.9%) 10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (13.1%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (34.4%) 5 (9.3%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%) 13 (24.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (23.0%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)