J.D. Davis Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:23 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The San Francisco Giants and J.D. Davis, who went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI last time out, take on Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the White Sox.
J.D. Davis Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
J.D. Davis At The Plate (2022)
- Davis hit .248 with 16 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 40 walks.
- In 47.0% of his 115 games last season, Davis got a hit. He also had 18 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 12 of 115 games last year, he left the yard (10.4%). He went deep in 3.3% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- In 23.5% of his games a year ago (27 of 115), Davis drove in a run. In five of those games (4.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in one contest.
- In 33.0% of his games last year (38 of 115), he touched home plate at least one time, and in seven (6.1%) he scored two or more runs.
J.D. Davis Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|60
|.264
|AVG
|.236
|.361
|OBP
|.325
|.417
|SLG
|.420
|11
|XBH
|18
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|16
|57/19
|K/BB
|65/21
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|61
|26 (48.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (45.9%)
|10 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (13.1%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (34.4%)
|5 (9.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.5%)
|13 (24.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (23.0%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (1.0 per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The White Sox will look to Lynn (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
