Golden Knights vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8, first in the Western Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10, third), square off on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS in a matchup of two of the conference's top-ranked squads.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Kings (+100)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 51 times this season, and have gone 31-20 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Vegas has a 28-18 record (winning 60.9% of its games).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 54.5%.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kings Total (Rank)
|254 (13th)
|Goals
|261 (10th)
|220 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|242 (16th)
|40 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (4th)
|43 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|64 (27th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Golden Knights with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas went over in six of its last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 254 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 220 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +34.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.