The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8, first in the Western Conference) and the Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10, third), square off on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS in a matchup of two of the conference's top-ranked squads.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-120) Kings (+100) -

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have been favored on the moneyline 51 times this season, and have gone 31-20 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter, Vegas has a 28-18 record (winning 60.9% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Golden Knights have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kings Total (Rank) 254 (13th) Goals 261 (10th) 220 (11th) Goals Allowed 242 (16th) 40 (25th) Power Play Goals 64 (4th) 43 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 64 (27th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas went over in six of its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are scoring 1.2 more goals per game than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 254 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

On defense, the Golden Knights have allowed 220 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +34.

