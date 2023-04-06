Golden Knights vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 6
The Western Conference's top-ranked squad, the Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8), host the third-ranked team from the conference, the Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10), on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS.
Over the last 10 games for the Golden Knights (6-2-2), their offense has scored 36 goals while their defense has given up 34 goals. They have recorded 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (14.8%).
Before this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey game.
Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-120)
- Computer Predicted Total: 6.4
- Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.0)
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 13-8-21 in overtime matchups on their way to a 48-22-8 overall record.
- In the 33 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 20-8-5 record (good for 45 points).
- The nine times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).
- Vegas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).
- The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 48 times, and are 43-3-2 in those games (to register 88 points).
- In the 24 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 16-7-1 to register 33 points.
- When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 25-7-5 (55 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Golden Knights finished 19-14-2 in those matchups (40 points).
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|14th
|3.26
|Goals Scored
|3.35
|11th
|11th
|2.82
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|15th
|15th
|31.8
|Shots
|32.3
|10th
|15th
|31.2
|Shots Allowed
|28
|4th
|19th
|20.4%
|Power Play %
|24.9%
|4th
|19th
|76.9%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.3%
|25th
Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
