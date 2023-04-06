The Western Conference's top-ranked squad, the Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8), host the third-ranked team from the conference, the Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10), on Thursday, April 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS.

Over the last 10 games for the Golden Knights (6-2-2), their offense has scored 36 goals while their defense has given up 34 goals. They have recorded 27 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored four goals (14.8%).

Before this matchup, here is who we predict to emerge victorious in Thursday's hockey game.

Golden Knights vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Kings 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-120)

Golden Knights (-120) Computer Predicted Total: 6.4

6.4 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.0)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 13-8-21 in overtime matchups on their way to a 48-22-8 overall record.

In the 33 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 20-8-5 record (good for 45 points).

The nine times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they went 1-7-1 (three points).

Vegas has scored two goals in 19 games this season (4-10-5 record, 13 points).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 48 times, and are 43-3-2 in those games (to register 88 points).

In the 24 games when Vegas has scored a single power-play goal, it went 16-7-1 to register 33 points.

When it has outshot opponents, Vegas is 25-7-5 (55 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Golden Knights finished 19-14-2 in those matchups (40 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3.35 11th 11th 2.82 Goals Allowed 3.1 15th 15th 31.8 Shots 32.3 10th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 28 4th 19th 20.4% Power Play % 24.9% 4th 19th 76.9% Penalty Kill % 75.3% 25th

Golden Knights vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

