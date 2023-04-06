A matchup featuring two of the top teams in the Western Conference is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8) host the third-place Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10).

Watch ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS to catch the action as the Golden Knights and Kings meet.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/7/2023 Golden Knights Kings 5-1 LA 12/27/2022 Kings Golden Knights 4-2 LA 10/11/2022 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 220 total goals (2.8 per game) in league play.

The Golden Knights' 254 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 36 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 65 27 37 64 54 46 45.4% Chandler Stephenson 77 14 46 60 28 57 58.5% Jonathan Marchessault 72 26 29 55 25 37 38.5% Reilly Smith 74 24 28 52 36 26 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 69 11 41 52 50 54 100%

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings have conceded 242 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (261 goals, 3.4 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players