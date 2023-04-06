A matchup featuring two of the top teams in the Western Conference is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, when the first-place Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-8) host the third-place Los Angeles Kings (45-23-10).

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, BSW, SN360, and TVAS
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Kings Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/7/2023 Golden Knights Kings 5-1 LA
12/27/2022 Kings Golden Knights 4-2 LA
10/11/2022 Kings Golden Knights 4-3 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

  • The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, giving up 220 total goals (2.8 per game) in league play.
  • The Golden Knights' 254 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
  • Over the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 6-2-2 record.
  • Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have totaled 36 goals during that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jack Eichel 65 27 37 64 54 46 45.4%
Chandler Stephenson 77 14 46 60 28 57 58.5%
Jonathan Marchessault 72 26 29 55 25 37 38.5%
Reilly Smith 74 24 28 52 36 26 57.1%
Alex Pietrangelo 69 11 41 52 50 54 100%

Kings Stats & Trends

  • The Kings have conceded 242 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
  • The Kings are 10th in the NHL in scoring (261 goals, 3.4 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Kings are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Kings have given up 2.0 goals per game (20 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 3.4 goals-per-game average (34 total) over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Kevin Fiala 69 23 49 72 37 18 53.3%
Anze Kopitar 78 26 42 68 46 44 56.1%
Adrian Kempe 78 36 22 58 38 24 31.4%
Viktor Arvidsson 73 25 30 55 31 18 39.4%
Phillip Danault 78 18 35 53 29 26 54%

