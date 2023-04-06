Thursday's contest features the San Francisco Giants (2-3) and the Chicago White Sox (3-3) squaring off at Guaranteed Rate Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Giants according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on April 6.

The White Sox will call on Lance Lynn against the Giants and Alex Wood.

Giants vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Giants vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Giants 6, White Sox 5.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants came away with 18 wins in the 59 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, San Francisco came away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Giants have a 46.5% chance of walking away with the win.

Last season San Francisco was the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (716 total).

The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Schedule