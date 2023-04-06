When the (3-3) go head to head against the (2-3) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Thursday, April 6 at 2:10 PM ET, Lance Lynn will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 6).

The White Sox are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Giants (+115). The game's over/under has been set at 8 runs.

Giants vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Lynn - CHW (0-0, 3.18 ERA) vs Alex Wood - SF (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Giants vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Giants vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox entered a game as favorites 106 times last season and won 55, or 51.9%, of those games.

The White Sox had a record of 40-36, a 52.6% win rate, when they were favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Chicago.

The White Sox averaged one home run per home game last season (77 total at home).

Chicago averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game while slugging .383 in home contests.

The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, the Giants came away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

San Francisco hit 97 home runs away from home last season (1.2 per game).

The Giants slugged .387 with 2.9 extra-base hits per game away from home.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

