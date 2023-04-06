How to Watch the Giants vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Wood will aim to shut down Andrew Vaughn and company when the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Giants vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 183 home runs ranked 12th in Major League Baseball.
- The Giants ranked 14th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.
- San Francisco's .234 batting average ranked 22nd in the majors last season.
- San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.
- The Giants had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in the majors.
- San Francisco had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked ERA (3.89) in the majors last season.
- San Francisco pitchers had a 1.285 WHIP last season, 17th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants will send out Wood for his first start of the season.
- The 32-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he pitched 4 2/3 innings as the starter.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-0
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Gerrit Cole
|4/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-5
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-0
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Jhony Brito
|4/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|-
|Michael Kopech
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|L 7-3
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Dylan Cease
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Lance Lynn
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Brady Singer
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
|4/11/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Alex Wood
|Dustin May
