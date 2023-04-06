Alex Wood will aim to shut down Andrew Vaughn and company when the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 183 home runs ranked 12th in Major League Baseball.

The Giants ranked 14th in the majors with a .390 team slugging percentage.

San Francisco's .234 batting average ranked 22nd in the majors last season.

San Francisco scored 716 runs (4.4 per game) last season, which ranked 11th in MLB.

The Giants had an on-base percentage of .315 last season, which ranked 13th in the majors.

San Francisco had an 8.6 K/9 last season as a pitching staff, which ranked 16th in the majors.

The Giants had the 15th-ranked ERA (3.89) in the majors last season.

San Francisco pitchers had a 1.285 WHIP last season, 17th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants will send out Wood for his first start of the season.

The 32-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched since last season. He last appeared on Wednesday, Aug. 31 against the San Diego Padres, when he pitched 4 2/3 innings as the starter.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Yankees L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Gerrit Cole 4/1/2023 Yankees W 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Clarke Schmidt 4/2/2023 Yankees L 6-0 Away Ross Stripling Jhony Brito 4/3/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away - Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox L 7-3 Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals - Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals - Home Ross Stripling Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Julio Urías 4/11/2023 Dodgers - Home Alex Wood Dustin May

