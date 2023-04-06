After going 0-for-3 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

In 46.2% of his games last year (24 of 52), Villar had a base hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last season (52 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.

Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He touched home plate in 28.8% of his games last year (15 of 52), with two or more runs on six occasions (11.5%).

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 30 .182 AVG .257 .352 OBP .318 .255 SLG .564 3 XBH 13 0 HR 9 7 RBI 17 25/12 K/BB 33/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 30 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)