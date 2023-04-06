After going 0-for-3 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

  • Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
  • In 46.2% of his games last year (24 of 52), Villar had a base hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last season (52 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.
  • Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • He touched home plate in 28.8% of his games last year (15 of 52), with two or more runs on six occasions (11.5%).

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
21 GP 30
.182 AVG .257
.352 OBP .318
.255 SLG .564
3 XBH 13
0 HR 9
7 RBI 17
25/12 K/BB 33/6
0 SB 0
Home Away
22 GP 30
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%)
7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The White Sox will look to Lynn (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
