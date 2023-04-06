David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will start Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
David Villar At The Plate (2022)
- Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- In 46.2% of his games last year (24 of 52), Villar had a base hit, and in 12 of those games (23.1%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a home run in 13.5% of his games last season (52 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5% of his trips to home plate.
- Villar picked up an RBI in 15 games last year out of 52 (28.8%), including multiple RBIs in 13.5% of those games (seven times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
- He touched home plate in 28.8% of his games last year (15 of 52), with two or more runs on six occasions (11.5%).
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|30
|.182
|AVG
|.257
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.255
|SLG
|.564
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|9
|7
|RBI
|17
|25/12
|K/BB
|33/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (56.7%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (30.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The White Sox will look to Lynn (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
