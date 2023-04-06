After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023

Thursday, April 6, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

Crawford got a hit in 60.2% of his 118 games last year, with at least two hits in 16.9% of those games.

Including the 118 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in nine of them (7.6%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.

In 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), Crawford drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.

In 36.4% of his games last season (43 of 118), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 61 .219 AVG .241 .333 OBP .294 .290 SLG .388 7 XBH 19 3 HR 6 18 RBI 34 45/30 K/BB 53/12 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 61 32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%) 16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)