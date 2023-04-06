After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • Crawford got a hit in 60.2% of his 118 games last year, with at least two hits in 16.9% of those games.
  • Including the 118 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in nine of them (7.6%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), Crawford drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • In 36.4% of his games last season (43 of 118), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.9%) he scored two or more runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 61
.219 AVG .241
.333 OBP .294
.290 SLG .388
7 XBH 19
3 HR 6
18 RBI 34
45/30 K/BB 53/12
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 61
32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%)
16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • The White Sox are sending Lynn (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.