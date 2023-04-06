Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Lance Lynn) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- Crawford got a hit in 60.2% of his 118 games last year, with at least two hits in 16.9% of those games.
- Including the 118 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in nine of them (7.6%), going deep in 2% of his trips to home plate.
- In 36 of 118 games last season (30.5%), Crawford drove in a run, and 11 of those games (9.3%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
- In 36.4% of his games last season (43 of 118), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.9%) he scored two or more runs.
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.219
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.290
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|34
|45/30
|K/BB
|53/12
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|32 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (63.9%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (19.7%)
|16 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (37.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- The White Sox are sending Lynn (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Houston Astros, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
