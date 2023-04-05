Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

  • Estrada had 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.
  • Estrada had a hit 90 times last year in 140 games (64.3%), including 33 multi-hit games (23.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), Estrada drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
  • He scored a run in 60 of his 140 games a year ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.1%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 67
.260 AVG .260
.324 OBP .321
.394 SLG .409
19 XBH 20
6 HR 8
30 RBI 32
40/18 K/BB 49/15
11 SB 10
Home Away
72 GP 68
49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%)
5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • The White Sox will look to Cease (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (1.42), third in WHIP (.316), and eighth in K/9 (14.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
