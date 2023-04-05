Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

Estrada had 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.

Estrada had a hit 90 times last year in 140 games (64.3%), including 33 multi-hit games (23.6%).

He hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

In 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), Estrada drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.

He scored a run in 60 of his 140 games a year ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 67 .260 AVG .260 .324 OBP .321 .394 SLG .409 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 30 RBI 32 40/18 K/BB 49/15 11 SB 10 Home Away 72 GP 68 49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%) 5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)