Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Thairo Estrada -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the San Francisco Giants against the Chicago White Sox, with Dylan Cease on the hill, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 2-for-4 in his previous game against the White Sox.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)
- Estrada had 127 hits and a .322 on-base percentage while slugging .402.
- Estrada had a hit 90 times last year in 140 games (64.3%), including 33 multi-hit games (23.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 9.3% of his games last year (13 of 140), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), Estrada drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.0%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in five contests.
- He scored a run in 60 of his 140 games a year ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored 10 times (7.1%).
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.394
|SLG
|.409
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|32
|40/18
|K/BB
|49/15
|11
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|49 (68.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|14 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|28 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (47.1%)
|5 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|22 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- The White Sox will look to Cease (0-0) in his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (1.42), third in WHIP (.316), and eighth in K/9 (14.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
