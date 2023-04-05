Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)
- Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
- Yastrzemski got a hit 76 times last year in 148 games (51.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- Including the 148 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 16 of them (10.8%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Yastrzemski drove in a run in 35 out of 148 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those games (10.1%).
- He scored in 39.9% of his 148 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.4% of those games (11).
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.200
|AVG
|.228
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.371
|SLG
|.411
|25
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|32
|73/32
|K/BB
|68/29
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|36 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (54.1%)
|11 (14.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (20.3%)
|29 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (40.5%)
|8 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.8%)
|16 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Cease (0-0) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (1.42), third in WHIP (.316), and eighth in K/9 (14.2) among pitchers who qualify.
