On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his most recent appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the White Sox.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mike Yastrzemski? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.

Yastrzemski got a hit 76 times last year in 148 games (51.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (17.6%).

Including the 148 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 16 of them (10.8%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Yastrzemski drove in a run in 35 out of 148 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those games (10.1%).

He scored in 39.9% of his 148 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.4% of those games (11).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .200 AVG .228 .293 OBP .317 .371 SLG .411 25 XBH 25 8 HR 9 25 RBI 32 73/32 K/BB 68/29 3 SB 2 Home Away 74 GP 74 36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%) 11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%) 29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%) 8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%) 16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)