On Wednesday, Mike Yastrzemski (coming off going 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBI) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

  • Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Yastrzemski got a hit 76 times last year in 148 games (51.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • Including the 148 games he played in last season, he hit a home run in 16 of them (10.8%), going deep in 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Yastrzemski drove in a run in 35 out of 148 games last season (23.6%), with two or more RBIz in 15 of those games (10.1%).
  • He scored in 39.9% of his 148 games last season, with two or more runs in 7.4% of those games (11).

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.200 AVG .228
.293 OBP .317
.371 SLG .411
25 XBH 25
8 HR 9
25 RBI 32
73/32 K/BB 68/29
3 SB 2
74 GP 74
36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%)
11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%)
29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%)
8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%)
16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Cease (0-0) starts for the White Sox, his second this season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (1.42), third in WHIP (.316), and eighth in K/9 (14.2) among pitchers who qualify.
