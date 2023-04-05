The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) are favored (-6.5) to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-31) at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center. The matchup airs on BSSW and NBCS-CA.

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

BSSW and NBCS-CA Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Kings vs. Mavericks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Kings 118 - Mavericks 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Mavericks

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 6.5)

Kings (+ 6.5) Pick OU: Under (241.5)



The Kings sport a 44-34-1 ATS record this season compared to the 29-46-4 mark from the Mavericks.

When the spread is set as 6.5 or more this season, Dallas (5-18-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (20.8%) than Sacramento (2-2) does as the underdog (50%).

Dallas' games have gone over the total 51.9% of the time this season (41 out of 79), which is more often than Sacramento's games have (40 out of 79).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Kings are 13-15, while the Mavericks are 30-21 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the NBA offensively (121.4 points scored per game) but fifth-worst on defense (118.1 points conceded).

This season the Kings are third-best in the NBA in assists at 27.3 per game.

In 2022-23 the Kings are fifth-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (13.8 per game), and they rank No. 8 in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Sacramento attempts 42.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 31.7% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 57.6% of its shots, with 68.3% of its makes coming from there.

