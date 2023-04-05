LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (coming off going 2-for-6) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6) against the White Sox.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)
- Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Wade reached base via a hit in 32 of 77 games last season (41.6%), including multiple hits in 13.0% of those games (10 of them).
- He hit a long ball in eight games a year ago (out of 77 opportunities, 10.4%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Wade drove in a run in 22.1% of his 77 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.1% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored a run in 22 of 77 games last year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.223
|AVG
|.190
|.302
|OBP
|.309
|.429
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|9
|30/11
|K/BB
|21/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|17 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|14 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.1%)
|10 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- The White Sox will send Cease (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (1.42), third in WHIP (.316), and eighth in K/9 (14.2) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.