On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (coming off going 2-for-6) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6) against the White Sox.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

  • Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Wade reached base via a hit in 32 of 77 games last season (41.6%), including multiple hits in 13.0% of those games (10 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in eight games a year ago (out of 77 opportunities, 10.4%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Wade drove in a run in 22.1% of his 77 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.1% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 22 of 77 games last year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 37
.223 AVG .190
.302 OBP .309
.429 SLG .286
10 XBH 6
6 HR 2
17 RBI 9
30/11 K/BB 21/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
38 GP 39
17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%)
10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • The White Sox will send Cease (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (1.42), third in WHIP (.316), and eighth in K/9 (14.2) among qualifying pitchers.
