On Wednesday, LaMonte Wade Jr (coming off going 2-for-6) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-6) against the White Sox.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Wade reached base via a hit in 32 of 77 games last season (41.6%), including multiple hits in 13.0% of those games (10 of them).

He hit a long ball in eight games a year ago (out of 77 opportunities, 10.4%), going deep in 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Wade drove in a run in 22.1% of his 77 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 9.1% of those contests (seven). He drove in three or more runs in two games.

He scored a run in 22 of 77 games last year (28.6%), including six multi-run games (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 37 .223 AVG .190 .302 OBP .309 .429 SLG .286 10 XBH 6 6 HR 2 17 RBI 9 30/11 K/BB 21/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 39 17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%) 10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)