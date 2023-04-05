American Airlines Center is where the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) and Sacramento Kings (48-31) will clash on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox are players to watch for the Mavericks and Kings, respectively.

How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5

Wednesday, April 5 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Pelicans on Tuesday, 121-103. Their high scorer was Fox with 23 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 23 5 9 1 0 2 Keegan Murray 21 6 1 0 1 7 Malik Monk 17 2 3 2 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.4 per game) and assists (7.2), and produces 19.2 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox paces the Kings in scoring (25.1 points per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 4.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.

Malik Monk is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.1 11.2 8.0 0.9 0.2 0.3 De'Aaron Fox 20.4 3.2 5.5 0.7 0.3 1.5 Keegan Murray 16.6 4.6 1.5 0.8 0.6 4.0 Harrison Barnes 14.7 3.5 1.7 0.7 0.0 1.3 Malik Monk 12.2 2.3 3.2 0.7 0.4 2.2

