Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Mavericks - April 5
American Airlines Center is where the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) and Sacramento Kings (48-31) will clash on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET. Luka Doncic and De'Aaron Fox are players to watch for the Mavericks and Kings, respectively.
How to Watch Kings vs. Mavericks
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Pelicans on Tuesday, 121-103. Their high scorer was Fox with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|De'Aaron Fox
|23
|5
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Keegan Murray
|21
|6
|1
|0
|1
|7
|Malik Monk
|17
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis leads the Kings in rebounding (12.4 per game) and assists (7.2), and produces 19.2 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Fox paces the Kings in scoring (25.1 points per game) and assists (6.1), and averages 4.2 rebounds. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Kevin Huerter is putting up 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the field and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 2.8 triples per contest.
- Malik Monk is averaging 13.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, making 45.1% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|20.1
|11.2
|8.0
|0.9
|0.2
|0.3
|De'Aaron Fox
|20.4
|3.2
|5.5
|0.7
|0.3
|1.5
|Keegan Murray
|16.6
|4.6
|1.5
|0.8
|0.6
|4.0
|Harrison Barnes
|14.7
|3.5
|1.7
|0.7
|0.0
|1.3
|Malik Monk
|12.2
|2.3
|3.2
|0.7
|0.4
|2.2
