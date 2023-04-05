The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (48-31) on April 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center.

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Kings Stats Insights

Sacramento has compiled a 37-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 48.5% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Mavericks sit at 30th.

The Kings put up an average of 121.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 113.8 the Mavericks allow.

Sacramento is 44-12 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings put up more points per game at home (124) than on the road (118.6), but also concede more at home (120.1) than on the road (116).

This year the Kings are averaging more assists at home (28.1 per game) than on the road (26.6).

Kings Injuries