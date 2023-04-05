The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (48-31) heading into their game against the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) currently includes only one player on it. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5 from American Airlines Center.

The Kings' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 121-103 win over the Pelicans. De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points in the Kings' victory, leading the team.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today

Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Rest), Luka Doncic: Questionable (Rest)

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 121.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 113.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.

Sacramento is 44-12 when it scores more than 113.8 points.

The Kings are putting up 124.5 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.1 more than their average for the season (121.4).

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 37.2% rate (eighth-best in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game its opponents make, at a 37.2% rate.

The Kings rank first in the NBA with 117.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st defensively with 114.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mavericks -6.5 242

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.