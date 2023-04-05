Kings vs. Mavericks Injury Report Today - April 5
The injury report for the Sacramento Kings (48-31) heading into their game against the Dallas Mavericks (37-42) currently includes only one player on it. The matchup starts at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5 from American Airlines Center.
The Kings' most recent contest on Tuesday ended in a 121-103 win over the Pelicans. De'Aaron Fox scored 23 points in the Kings' victory, leading the team.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matthew Dellavedova
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|1.5
|0.4
|1.3
Dallas Mavericks Injury Report Today
Mavericks Injuries: Kyrie Irving: Questionable (Rest), Luka Doncic: Questionable (Rest)
Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 121.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 113.8 the Mavericks give up to opponents.
- Sacramento is 44-12 when it scores more than 113.8 points.
- The Kings are putting up 124.5 points per game over their past 10 games, which is 3.1 more than their average for the season (121.4).
- Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league) at a 37.2% rate (eighth-best in NBA), compared to the 12.4 per game its opponents make, at a 37.2% rate.
- The Kings rank first in the NBA with 117.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 21st defensively with 114.0 points conceded per 100 possessions.
Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Mavericks
|-6.5
|242
