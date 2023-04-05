The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) host the Sacramento Kings (48-31) after losing three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5 points.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
  • TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Mavericks -6.5 241.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 241.5 points in 32 of 79 games this season.
  • Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 239.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Sacramento has a 44-35-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Kings have won in 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
  • Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kings vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Kings Total Facts
Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Mavericks 21 26.6% 114.1 235.5 113.8 231.9 225.0
Kings 32 40.5% 121.4 235.5 118.1 231.9 236.0

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Kings' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (26-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this season.
  • The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 113.8 the Mavericks give up.
  • Sacramento has put together a 37-19 ATS record and a 44-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Mavericks 30-48 6-21 42-37
Kings 44-35 3-2 40-39

Kings vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Mavericks Kings
114.1
Points Scored (PG)
 121.4
16
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
18-14
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 37-19
20-12
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 44-12
113.8
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
15
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
25-33
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-6
33-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-6

