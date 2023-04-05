The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) host the Sacramento Kings (48-31) after losing three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5 points.

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Mavericks -6.5 241.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 241.5 points in 32 of 79 games this season.

Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 239.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.

Sacramento has a 44-35-0 record against the spread this year.

The Kings have won in 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kings vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats

Mavericks vs Kings Total Facts Games Over 241.5 % of Games Over 241.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Mavericks 21 26.6% 114.1 235.5 113.8 231.9 225.0 Kings 32 40.5% 121.4 235.5 118.1 231.9 236.0

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.

Six of the Kings' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (26-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this season.

The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 113.8 the Mavericks give up.

Sacramento has put together a 37-19 ATS record and a 44-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Splits

Mavericks and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Mavericks 30-48 6-21 42-37 Kings 44-35 3-2 40-39

Kings vs. Mavericks Point Insights

Scoring Insights Mavericks Kings 114.1 Points Scored (PG) 121.4 16 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 18-14 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-19 20-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 44-12 113.8 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 15 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 25-33 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-6 33-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 24-6

