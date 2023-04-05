Kings vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (37-42) host the Sacramento Kings (48-31) after losing three straight home games. The Mavericks are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 241.5 points.
Kings vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Mavericks
|-6.5
|241.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento and its opponents have combined to score more than 241.5 points in 32 of 79 games this season.
- Sacramento's games this season have had an average of 239.5 points, 2.0 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Sacramento has a 44-35-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Kings have won in 13, or 46.4%, of the 28 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 33.3% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Kings vs. Mavericks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 241.5
|% of Games Over 241.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Mavericks
|21
|26.6%
|114.1
|235.5
|113.8
|231.9
|225.0
|Kings
|32
|40.5%
|121.4
|235.5
|118.1
|231.9
|236.0
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Kings' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Sacramento has performed better against the spread on the road (26-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this season.
- The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 113.8 the Mavericks give up.
- Sacramento has put together a 37-19 ATS record and a 44-12 overall record in games it scores more than 113.8 points.
Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Mavericks
|30-48
|6-21
|42-37
|Kings
|44-35
|3-2
|40-39
Kings vs. Mavericks Point Insights
|Mavericks
|Kings
|114.1
|121.4
|16
|1
|18-14
|37-19
|20-12
|44-12
|113.8
|118.1
|15
|26
|25-33
|24-6
|33-26
|24-6
