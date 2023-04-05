On Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center, the Sacramento Kings (48-31) will attempt to extend a three-game road winning streak when squaring off versus the Dallas Mavericks (37-42), airing at 8:30 PM ET on BSSW and NBCS-CA.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mavericks vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and NBCS-CA

BSSW and NBCS-CA Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: American Airlines Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Kings vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Mavericks average 114.1 points per game (16th in the league) while allowing 113.8 per outing (15th in the NBA). They have a +26 scoring differential overall.

The Kings have a +257 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 121.4 points per game, first in the league, and are giving up 118.1 per outing to rank 26th in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 235.5 points per game between them, six fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams together surrender 231.9 points per game, 9.6 fewer than this contest's total.

Dallas has covered 29 times in 79 chances against the spread this season.

Sacramento has covered 44 times in 79 matchups with a spread this year.

Kings and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +7000 +2500 - Mavericks +35000 +14000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Kings? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.