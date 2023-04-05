On Wednesday, Joc Pederson (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Joc Pederson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

  • Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
  • In 73 of 134 games last season (54.5%) Pederson got at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (20.1%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 14.9% of his games last season (134 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pederson picked up an RBI in 45 of 134 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
  • He crossed the plate in 45 of 134 games last season (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.0% of his games (eight times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
64 GP 66
.284 AVG .264
.368 OBP .348
.541 SLG .503
24 XBH 21
10 HR 13
39 RBI 31
48/21 K/BB 52/24
1 SB 2
Home Away
66 GP 68
37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%)
13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%)
21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%)
8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%)
20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
  • White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • The White Sox will send Cease (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks 27th, .316 WHIP ranks third, and 14.2 K/9 ranks eighth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.