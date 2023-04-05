Joc Pederson Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Joc Pederson (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.
Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)
- Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.
- In 73 of 134 games last season (54.5%) Pederson got at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (20.1%) he picked up more than one.
- He homered in 14.9% of his games last season (134 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Pederson picked up an RBI in 45 of 134 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- He crossed the plate in 45 of 134 games last season (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.0% of his games (eight times).
Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|66
|.284
|AVG
|.264
|.368
|OBP
|.348
|.541
|SLG
|.503
|24
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|13
|39
|RBI
|31
|48/21
|K/BB
|52/24
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|68
|37 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (52.9%)
|13 (19.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|14 (20.6%)
|21 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|24 (35.3%)
|8 (12.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|12 (17.6%)
|20 (30.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|25 (36.8%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox had the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- White Sox pitchers combined to surrender 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in the big leagues.
- The White Sox will send Cease (0-0) out to make his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks 27th, .316 WHIP ranks third, and 14.2 K/9 ranks eighth.
