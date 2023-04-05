On Wednesday, Joc Pederson (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Dylan Cease. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the White Sox.

Joc Pederson Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Joc Pederson At The Plate (2022)

Pederson hit .274 with 19 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 45 walks.

In 73 of 134 games last season (54.5%) Pederson got at least one hit, and in 27 of those contests (20.1%) he picked up more than one.

He homered in 14.9% of his games last season (134 in all), leaving the ballpark in 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

Pederson picked up an RBI in 45 of 134 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 14 of them. He drove in three or more runs in four games.

He crossed the plate in 45 of 134 games last season (33.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.0% of his games (eight times).

Joc Pederson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 64 GP 66 .284 AVG .264 .368 OBP .348 .541 SLG .503 24 XBH 21 10 HR 13 39 RBI 31 48/21 K/BB 52/24 1 SB 2 Home Away 66 GP 68 37 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (52.9%) 13 (19.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (20.6%) 21 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (35.3%) 8 (12.1%) Games w/1+ HR 12 (17.6%) 20 (30.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (36.8%)

