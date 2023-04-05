Giants vs. White Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:41 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (2-2) and the Chicago White Sox (2-3) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field (on April 5) at 2:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-2 victory for the Giants.
The White Sox will look to Dylan Cease versus the Giants and Logan Webb.
Giants vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI
Giants vs. White Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, White Sox 2.
Total Prediction for Giants vs. White Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Giants Performance Insights
- The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.
- Last season, San Francisco came away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Last season San Francisco was the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (716 total).
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|@ Yankees
|L 5-0
|Logan Webb vs Gerrit Cole
|April 1
|@ Yankees
|W 7-5
|Alex Cobb vs Clarke Schmidt
|April 2
|@ Yankees
|L 6-0
|Ross Stripling vs Jhony Brito
|April 3
|@ White Sox
|W 12-3
|- vs Michael Kopech
|April 5
|@ White Sox
|-
|Logan Webb vs Dylan Cease
|April 6
|@ White Sox
|-
|Alex Wood vs Lance Lynn
|April 7
|Royals
|-
|Alex Cobb vs Brad Keller
|April 8
|Royals
|-
|Ross Stripling vs Brady Singer
|April 9
|Royals
|-
|Anthony DeSclafani vs Kris Bubic
|April 10
|Dodgers
|-
|Logan Webb vs Julio Urías
