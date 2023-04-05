Wednesday's game features the San Francisco Giants (2-2) and the Chicago White Sox (2-3) facing off at Guaranteed Rate Field (on April 5) at 2:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-2 victory for the Giants.

The White Sox will look to Dylan Cease versus the Giants and Logan Webb.

Giants vs. White Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI

Giants vs. White Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Giants 5, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for Giants vs. White Sox

Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs

Giants Performance Insights

The Giants won in 18, or 30.5%, of the 59 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, San Francisco came away with a win nine times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Last season San Francisco was the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.4 runs per game (716 total).

The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).

Giants Schedule