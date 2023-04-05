(2-3) will go head to head against the (2-2) at Guaranteed Rate Field on Wednesday, April 5 at 2:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 10 strikeouts, Dylan Cease will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the year.

The White Sox are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Giants (+115). The matchup's total has been set at 7.5 runs.

Giants vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (0-0, 1.42 ERA) vs Logan Webb - SF (0-1, 6.00 ERA)

Giants vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Giants vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The White Sox were favorites in 106 games last season and won 55 (51.9%) of those contests.

The White Sox had a record of 34-34, a 50% win rate, when they were favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers last season.

The implied probability of a win by Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

The White Sox hit 77 home runs at home last season (one per game).

Chicago had a .383 slugging percentage and averaged 2.5 extra-base hits per game at home.

The Giants were underdogs in 59 games last season and came away with the win 18 times (30.5%) in those contests.

Last year, the Giants won nine of 37 games when listed as at least +115 on the moneyline.

San Francisco averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing on the road last season (97 total in road outings).

The Giants averaged 2.9 extra-base hits per game while slugging .387 away from home.

Giants Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 3rd Win NL West +1200 - 3rd

