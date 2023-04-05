Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Giants vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants' 183 home runs ranked 12th in Major League Baseball.

The Giants were 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 last season.

San Francisco ranked 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.

San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in the majors last season with 716 (4.4 per game).

The Giants had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).

San Francisco struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.

The Giants had the 15th-ranked ERA (3.89) in the majors last season.

San Francisco pitchers had a 1.285 WHIP last season, 17th in the majors.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

The Giants' Logan Webb will make his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits against the New York Yankees.

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Yankees L 5-0 Away Logan Webb Gerrit Cole 4/1/2023 Yankees W 7-5 Away Alex Cobb Clarke Schmidt 4/2/2023 Yankees L 6-0 Away Ross Stripling Jhony Brito 4/3/2023 White Sox W 12-3 Away - Michael Kopech 4/5/2023 White Sox - Away Logan Webb Dylan Cease 4/6/2023 White Sox - Away Alex Wood Lance Lynn 4/7/2023 Royals - Home Alex Cobb Brad Keller 4/8/2023 Royals - Home Ross Stripling Brady Singer 4/9/2023 Royals - Home Anthony DeSclafani Kris Bubic 4/10/2023 Dodgers - Home Logan Webb Julio Urías

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.