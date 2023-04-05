How to Watch the Giants vs. White Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:10 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox will play Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 2:10 PM ET.
Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Giants vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants' 183 home runs ranked 12th in Major League Baseball.
- The Giants were 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .390 last season.
- San Francisco ranked 22nd in MLB with a .234 team batting average.
- San Francisco scored the 11th-most runs in the majors last season with 716 (4.4 per game).
- The Giants had the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.315).
- San Francisco struck out 8.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 16th in MLB.
- The Giants had the 15th-ranked ERA (3.89) in the majors last season.
- San Francisco pitchers had a 1.285 WHIP last season, 17th in the majors.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Giants' Logan Webb will make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw six innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing four hits against the New York Yankees.
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|3/30/2023
|Yankees
|L 5-0
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Gerrit Cole
|4/1/2023
|Yankees
|W 7-5
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Clarke Schmidt
|4/2/2023
|Yankees
|L 6-0
|Away
|Ross Stripling
|Jhony Brito
|4/3/2023
|White Sox
|W 12-3
|Away
|-
|Michael Kopech
|4/5/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Dylan Cease
|4/6/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Alex Wood
|Lance Lynn
|4/7/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Alex Cobb
|Brad Keller
|4/8/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Ross Stripling
|Brady Singer
|4/9/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Anthony DeSclafani
|Kris Bubic
|4/10/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Julio Urías
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.