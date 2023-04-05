After going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

David Villar At The Plate (2022)

Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.

Villar picked up at least one hit 24 times last season in 52 games played (46.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (23.1%).

Including the 52 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (13.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 15 of 52 games last year (28.8%), Villar picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (13.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.

He scored a run in 28.8% of his games last season (15 of 52), with more than one run on six occasions (11.5%).

David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 21 GP 30 .182 AVG .257 .352 OBP .318 .255 SLG .564 3 XBH 13 0 HR 9 7 RBI 17 25/12 K/BB 33/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 22 GP 30 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (56.7%) 3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%) 7 (31.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (26.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (23.3%) 5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (33.3%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)