David Villar Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBI in his most recent game, David Villar and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
David Villar Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
David Villar At The Plate (2022)
- Villar hit .231 with six doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 18 walks.
- Villar picked up at least one hit 24 times last season in 52 games played (46.2%), including multiple hits on 12 occasions (23.1%).
- Including the 52 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in seven of them (13.5%), taking the pitcher deep in 5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 15 of 52 games last year (28.8%), Villar picked up an RBI, and seven of those games (13.5%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in two contests.
- He scored a run in 28.8% of his games last season (15 of 52), with more than one run on six occasions (11.5%).
David Villar Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|30
|.182
|AVG
|.257
|.352
|OBP
|.318
|.255
|SLG
|.564
|3
|XBH
|13
|0
|HR
|9
|7
|RBI
|17
|25/12
|K/BB
|33/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|30
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (56.7%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (30.0%)
|7 (31.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (26.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in the league.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Cease (0-0) takes the mound for the White Sox to make his second start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 27th in ERA (1.42), third in WHIP (.316), and eighth in K/9 (14.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
