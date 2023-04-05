After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease

Dylan Cease TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.

In 71 of 118 games last season (60.2%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in nine of 118 games in 2022 (7.6%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.

Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 games last season out of 118 (30.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..

He scored a run in 43 of his 118 games a year ago (36.4%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 56 GP 61 .219 AVG .241 .333 OBP .294 .290 SLG .388 7 XBH 19 3 HR 6 18 RBI 34 45/30 K/BB 53/12 1 SB 0 Home Away 57 GP 61 32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%) 8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%) 16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%) 3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%) 13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)