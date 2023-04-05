Brandon Crawford Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 8:25 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)
- Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
- In 71 of 118 games last season (60.2%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up more than one.
- He went yard in nine of 118 games in 2022 (7.6%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
- Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 games last season out of 118 (30.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
- He scored a run in 43 of his 118 games a year ago (36.4%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.9%).
Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|61
|.219
|AVG
|.241
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.290
|SLG
|.388
|7
|XBH
|19
|3
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|34
|45/30
|K/BB
|53/12
|1
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|61
|32 (56.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (63.9%)
|8 (14.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (19.7%)
|16 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|27 (44.3%)
|3 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.8%)
|13 (22.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|23 (37.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- The White Sox will look to Cease (0-0) in his second start this season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks 27th, .316 WHIP ranks third, and 14.2 K/9 ranks eighth.
