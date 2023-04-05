After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Brandon Crawford and the San Francisco Giants take on the Chicago White Sox (who will hand the ball to Dylan Cease) at 2:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Brandon Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Dylan Cease
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Brandon Crawford At The Plate (2022)

  • Crawford hit .231 with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 42 walks.
  • In 71 of 118 games last season (60.2%) Crawford had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (16.9%) he picked up more than one.
  • He went yard in nine of 118 games in 2022 (7.6%), including 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Crawford picked up an RBI in 36 games last season out of 118 (30.5%), including multiple RBIs in 9.3% of those games (11 times) and three or more RBIs on three occasions..
  • He scored a run in 43 of his 118 games a year ago (36.4%), with two or more runs scored seven times (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
56 GP 61
.219 AVG .241
.333 OBP .294
.290 SLG .388
7 XBH 19
3 HR 6
18 RBI 34
45/30 K/BB 53/12
1 SB 0
Home Away
57 GP 61
32 (56.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 39 (63.9%)
8 (14.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (19.7%)
16 (28.1%) Games w/1+ Run 27 (44.3%)
3 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.8%)
13 (22.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 23 (37.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff ranked eighth in the big leagues last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox surrendered the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • The White Sox will look to Cease (0-0) in his second start this season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 6 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.42 ERA ranks 27th, .316 WHIP ranks third, and 14.2 K/9 ranks eighth.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.