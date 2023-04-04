The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after winning three home games in a row. The Pelicans are favored by 4 points in the contest, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

BSNO and NBCS-CA Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Kings vs. Pelicans Score Prediction

Prediction: Pelicans 117 - Kings 116

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Pelicans

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 4)

Kings (+ 4) Pick OU: Under (236)



The Pelicans have had less success against the spread than the Kings this season, tallying an ATS record of 38-39-1, compared to the 43-34-1 mark of the Kings.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Sacramento is 9-7 against the spread compared to the 13-10 ATS record New Orleans puts up as a 4-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, New Orleans does it less often (47.4% of the time) than Sacramento (51.3%).

The Pelicans have a .658 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (25-13) this season, better than the .444 winning percentage for the Kings as a moneyline underdog (12-15).

Kings Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Sacramento is best in the NBA offensively (121.4 points scored per game) but fifth-worst defensively (118.3 points conceded).

The Kings are fourth-best in the NBA in assists (27.2 per game) in 2022-23.

The Kings are the fifth-best squad in the NBA in 3-pointers made (13.8 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (37.2%).

Sacramento takes 57.7% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 42.3% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.4% of Sacramento's buckets are 2-pointers, and 31.6% are 3-pointers.

