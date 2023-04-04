Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 12:57 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to extend a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup airs at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: - Jazz 118 - Lakers 117
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 9.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (235)
- The Jazz sport a 44-34-0 ATS record this season compared to the 39-36-3 mark from the Lakers.
- Los Angeles covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (80%).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents are more successful (57.7% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (50%).
- The Lakers have a .630 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-10) this season, higher than the .419 winning percentage for the Jazz as a moneyline underdog (18-25).
Jazz Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Utah is sixth in the league on offense (117.1 points scored per game) and 24th defensively (117.8 points allowed).
- The Jazz are 10th in the NBA in assists (25.8 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Jazz are sixth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.5). They are 19th in 3-point percentage at 35.5%.
- Utah takes 57.6% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 42.4% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.1% of Utah's baskets are 2-pointers, and 31.9% are 3-pointers.
