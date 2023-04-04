De'Aaron Fox is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) match up with the Sacramento Kings (47-31) at Smoothie King Center.

How to Watch Kings vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Kings' Last Game

The Kings dropped their most recent game to the Spurs, 142-134 in OT, on Sunday. Fox was their high scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM De'Aaron Fox 28 4 4 0 0 0 Domantas Sabonis 26 8 6 1 1 1 Keegan Murray 18 4 1 1 0 2

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis tops the Kings in rebounding (12.4 per game) and assists (7.2), and averages 19.2 points. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Fox is the Kings' top scorer (25.2 points per game) and assist man (6.1), and contributes 4.2 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes gets the Kings 15.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Kevin Huerter is averaging 15.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.8 treys per contest.

The Kings get 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Malik Monk.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 20.9 12.1 7.4 0.9 0.6 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 19.9 3.3 5.1 0.6 0.3 1.5 Keegan Murray 15.6 4.4 1.4 0.9 0.5 3.6 Harrison Barnes 14.2 4.1 1.8 0.4 0.0 1.3 Malik Monk 11.7 2.6 3.5 0.5 0.4 2.3

