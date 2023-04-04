The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after winning three straight home games.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Kings Stats Insights

  • The Kings are shooting 49.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 47.2% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Sacramento has a 40-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
  • The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
  • The Kings put up an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
  • Sacramento is 44-14 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Kings are scoring more points at home (124 per game) than away (118.6). But they are also allowing more at home (120.1) than away (116.4).
  • In 2022-23 Sacramento is conceding 3.7 more points per game at home (120.1) than away (116.4).
  • At home the Kings are averaging 28.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (26.3).

Kings Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Matthew Dellavedova Out Finger
Malik Monk Questionable Leg

