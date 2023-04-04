The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after winning three straight home games.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Bally Sports

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings are shooting 49.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 47.2% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Sacramento has a 40-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.

The Kings put up an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans allow to opponents.

Sacramento is 44-14 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Kings are scoring more points at home (124 per game) than away (118.6). But they are also allowing more at home (120.1) than away (116.4).

In 2022-23 Sacramento is conceding 3.7 more points per game at home (120.1) than away (116.4).

At home the Kings are averaging 28.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (26.3).

