How to Watch the Kings vs. Pelicans Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:32 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) after winning three straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pelicans and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: Bally Sports
- Watch Pelicans vs. Kings with fuboTV
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.
Kings Stats Insights
- The Kings are shooting 49.7% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 47.2% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Sacramento has a 40-13 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 13th.
- The Kings put up an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans allow to opponents.
- Sacramento is 44-14 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Kings are scoring more points at home (124 per game) than away (118.6). But they are also allowing more at home (120.1) than away (116.4).
- In 2022-23 Sacramento is conceding 3.7 more points per game at home (120.1) than away (116.4).
- At home the Kings are averaging 28.1 assists per game, 1.8 more than away (26.3).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
|Malik Monk
|Questionable
|Leg
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.