Kings vs. Pelicans Injury Report Today - April 4
The Sacramento Kings (47-31) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, April 4 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) at Smoothie King Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.
The Kings are coming off of a 142-134 OT loss to the Spurs in their most recent outing on Sunday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 28 points paced the Kings in the losing effort.
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Matthew Dellavedova
|PG
|Out
|Finger
|1.5
|0.4
|1.3
|Malik Monk
|SG
|Questionable
|Leg
|13.6
|2.6
|3.9
New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today
Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans give up to opponents.
- Sacramento has put together a 44-14 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.
- While the Kings are putting up 121.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 122.5 a contest.
- Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.
- The Kings record 117.4 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while conceding 114.2 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Pelicans
|-4
|236
