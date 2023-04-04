The Sacramento Kings (47-31) are dealing with two players on the injury report as they ready for a Tuesday, April 4 game against the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) at Smoothie King Center, which begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 142-134 OT loss to the Spurs in their most recent outing on Sunday. De'Aaron Fox's team-leading 28 points paced the Kings in the losing effort.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3 Malik Monk SG Questionable Leg 13.6 2.6 3.9

New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report Today

Pelicans Injuries: Zion Williamson: Out (Hamstring), Jose Alvarado: Out (Tibia)

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Kings Season Insights

The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans give up to opponents.

Sacramento has put together a 44-14 record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

While the Kings are putting up 121.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark over their previous 10 games, tallying 122.5 a contest.

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Kings record 117.4 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while conceding 114.2 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Pelicans -4 236

