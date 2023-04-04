Kings vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Pelicans
|-3.5
|237.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 39 games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Sacramento's games this season has been 239.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Sacramento has a 43-35-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Kings have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Sacramento has a record of 6-11, a 35.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Pelicans
|20
|25.6%
|114.3
|235.7
|112.2
|230.5
|228.8
|Kings
|39
|50%
|121.4
|235.7
|118.3
|230.5
|236.0
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- Six of the Kings' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
- Sacramento has been better against the spread away (25-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this year.
- The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans allow.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Sacramento is 38-20 against the spread and 44-14 overall.
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Pelicans
|39-39
|14-11
|37-41
|Kings
|43-35
|13-8
|40-38
Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Pelicans
|Kings
|114.3
|121.4
|15
|1
|23-6
|38-20
|24-5
|44-14
|112.2
|118.3
|7
|26
|36-23
|23-6
|37-22
|23-6
