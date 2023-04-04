The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
  • TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Pelicans -3.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento has played 39 games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Sacramento's games this season has been 239.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Sacramento has a 43-35-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Kings have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Sacramento has a record of 6-11, a 35.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Kings Total Facts
Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Pelicans 20 25.6% 114.3 235.7 112.2 230.5 228.8
Kings 39 50% 121.4 235.7 118.3 230.5 236.0

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • Sacramento has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
  • Six of the Kings' last 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • Sacramento has been better against the spread away (25-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this year.
  • The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans allow.
  • When it scores more than 112.2 points, Sacramento is 38-20 against the spread and 44-14 overall.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Pelicans 39-39 14-11 37-41
Kings 43-35 13-8 40-38

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Pelicans Kings
114.3
Points Scored (PG)
 121.4
15
NBA Rank (PPG)
 1
23-6
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 38-20
24-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 44-14
112.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.3
7
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 26
36-23
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-6
37-22
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 23-6

