The New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) are favored (by 3.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Sacramento Kings (47-31) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The point total in the matchup is set at 237.5.

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -3.5 237.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento has played 39 games this season that have gone over 237.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Sacramento's games this season has been 239.7, 2.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has a 43-35-0 record against the spread this year.

The Kings have been victorious in 12, or 44.4%, of the 27 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Sacramento has a record of 6-11, a 35.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sacramento has an implied victory probability of 42.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Kings vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Kings Total Facts Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 20 25.6% 114.3 235.7 112.2 230.5 228.8 Kings 39 50% 121.4 235.7 118.3 230.5 236.0

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

Sacramento has gone 6-4 in its past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Kings' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Sacramento has been better against the spread away (25-13-0) than at home (18-22-0) this year.

The Kings score an average of 121.4 points per game, 9.2 more points than the 112.2 the Pelicans allow.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Sacramento is 38-20 against the spread and 44-14 overall.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Splits

Pelicans and Kings Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 39-39 14-11 37-41 Kings 43-35 13-8 40-38

Kings vs. Pelicans Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Kings 114.3 Points Scored (PG) 121.4 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 1 23-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 38-20 24-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 44-14 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 26 36-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-6 37-22 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 23-6

