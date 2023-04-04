Kings vs. Pelicans: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Sacramento Kings (47-31). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup in this article.
Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and NBCS-CA
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Pelicans Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Pelicans (-4)
|236
|-165
|+140
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Pelicans (-3.5)
|235.5
|-165
|+135
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Pelicans (-4)
|236.5
|-169
|+140
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Pelicans (-2.5)
|237.5
|-145
|+125
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends
- The Pelicans have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 114.3 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 112.2 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.
- The Kings are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +239 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.4 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 118.3 per contest (26th in league).
- The two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- These teams allow 230.5 points per game combined, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.
- New Orleans has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.
- Sacramento has covered 43 times in 78 chances against the spread this year.
Kings and Pelicans NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Kings
|+7000
|+2000
|-
|Pelicans
|+15000
|+4500
|-245
Looking to place a futures bet on the Kings? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.