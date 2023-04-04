On Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Smoothie King Center, the New Orleans Pelicans (40-38) will be looking to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Sacramento Kings (47-31). It airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and NBCS-CA.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Pelicans vs. Kings matchup in this article.

Kings vs. Pelicans Game Info

Kings vs. Pelicans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Kings vs. Pelicans Betting Trends

The Pelicans have a +163 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.1 points per game. They're putting up 114.3 points per game to rank 15th in the league and are giving up 112.2 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA.

The Kings are outscoring opponents by 3.1 points per game, with a +239 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.4 points per game (first in NBA) and give up 118.3 per contest (26th in league).

The two teams average 235.7 points per game combined, 0.3 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 230.5 points per game combined, 5.5 points fewer than this matchup's total.

New Orleans has won 39 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 39 times.

Sacramento has covered 43 times in 78 chances against the spread this year.

Kings and Pelicans NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +7000 +2000 - Pelicans +15000 +4500 -245

