The Sacramento Kings, with Kevin Huerter, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 142-134 loss to the Spurs (his last action) Huerter posted 13 points.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Huerter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kevin Huerter Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.3 16.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 3.7 Assists 2.5 2.9 2.7 PRA 21.5 21.5 22.9 PR 18.5 18.6 20.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.3



Kevin Huerter Insights vs. the Pelicans

Huerter is responsible for attempting 12.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 18.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.8 per game.

Huerter's Kings average 103.4 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Pelicans have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans are the seventh-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 112.2 points per contest.

On the glass, the Pelicans are ranked fifth in the NBA, allowing 41.7 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans concede 24.8 assists per game, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 12.1 makes per game, 12th in the NBA.

Kevin Huerter vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 37 25 5 8 6 1 2 2/5/2023 21 10 0 0 2 0 1

