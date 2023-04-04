Kelly Olynyk's Utah Jazz hit the court versus the Los Angeles Lakers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on April 2, Olynyk posted seven points, 15 rebounds and five assists in a 111-110 loss against the Nets.

Now let's examine Olynyk's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Kelly Olynyk Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.1 12.2 Rebounds 8.5 6.1 8.9 Assists 3.5 3.6 5.1 PRA 25.5 21.8 26.2 PR 21.5 18.2 21.1 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.0



Kelly Olynyk Insights vs. the Lakers

Olynyk is responsible for taking 7.5% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 8.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Jazz average the ninth-most possessions per game with 103.7. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.7 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.4 points per game, the Lakers are the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 45 rebounds per game.

The Lakers give up 25.6 assists per contest, 14th-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 20th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Kelly Olynyk vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 23 10 3 2 0 1 2 11/4/2022 30 18 4 3 3 0 1

