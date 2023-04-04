The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) square off against the Utah Jazz (36-42) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday at Vivint Arena. Anthony Davis of the Lakers and Walker Kessler of the Jazz are two players to watch in this game.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Jazz vs. Lakers

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4

Tuesday, April 4 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Vivint Arena

Vivint Arena Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City, Utah Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Davis, Lauri Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Jazz's Last Game

The Jazz lost their most recent game to the Nets, 111-110, on Sunday. Talen Horton-Tucker led the way with 32 points, plus four boards and eight assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 32 4 8 0 0 3 Lauri Markkanen 23 9 2 2 0 1 Ochai Agbaji 19 2 1 0 0 2

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen is No. 1 on the Jazz in scoring (25.6 points per game) and rebounding (8.6), and averages 1.9 assists. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Jazz receive 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Kessler.

The Jazz get 12.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game from Kelly Olynyk.

Horton-Tucker gives the Jazz 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Collin Sexton is averaging 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest, making 50.5% of his shots from the field and 41.0% from beyond the arc, with 1.0 treys per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Talen Horton-Tucker 18.8 5.4 6.4 0.5 0.1 1.5 Walker Kessler 12.8 9.1 1.6 0.2 2.7 0.0 Kelly Olynyk 10.5 8.3 5.1 0.7 0.2 0.8 Kris Dunn 11.8 3.4 5.5 0.5 0.4 0.6 Lauri Markkanen 15.4 4.8 1.1 0.5 0.1 1.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.