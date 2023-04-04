The Utah Jazz (36-42) will host the Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) after losing three straight home games.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Lakers, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain Watch Lakers vs. Jazz with fuboTV

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 47.2% from the field, 0.4% higher than the 46.8% the Lakers' opponents have shot this season.

Utah has put together a 23-18 straight-up record in games it shoots over 46.8% from the field.

The Lakers are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank fifth.

The Jazz's 117.1 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 116.4 the Lakers allow.

Utah is 31-11 when it scores more than 116.4 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

The Jazz average 118.1 points per game at home, 1.9 more than on the road (116.2). On defense they give up 116.6 per game, 2.3 fewer points than on the road (118.9).

At home Utah is giving up 116.6 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than it is away (118.9).

This season the Jazz are collecting fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (26.3).

Jazz Injuries