The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38) are favored (by 9.5 points) to continue a three-game road win streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (36-42) on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 237.5.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -9.5 237.5

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • Utah has played 32 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.
  • Utah's matchups this season have a 234.9-point average over/under, 2.6 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Utah has gone 45-33-0 ATS this season.
  • The Jazz have been underdogs in 41 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (41.5%) in those contests.
  • Utah has not won as an underdog of +300 or more on the moneyline this season in five games with those odds or longer.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 25% chance of walking away with the win.

Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 27 34.6% 116.7 233.8 116.4 234.2 232.1
Jazz 32 41% 117.1 233.8 117.8 234.2 231.6

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah is 7-3 against the spread and 3-7 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Jazz have gone over the total seven times.
  • Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .526 (20-18-0). Away, it is .625 (25-15-0).
  • The Jazz score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 0.7 more points than the 116.4 the Lakers give up.
  • When it scores more than 116.4 points, Utah is 32-10 against the spread and 31-11 overall.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 40-38 1-0 40-38
Jazz 45-33 5-1 46-32

Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Jazz
116.7
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
28-8
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 32-10
29-7
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 31-11
116.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.8
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
30-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-8
31-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 20-11

