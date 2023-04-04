Jazz vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - April 4
The Los Angeles Lakers (40-38), on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Utah Jazz (36-42).
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Jazz matchup.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM and SportsNet LA
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
- Venue: Vivint Arena
Jazz vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Lakers Moneyline
|Jazz Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Lakers (-10)
|235.5
|-460
|+370
|BetMGM
|Lakers (-9.5)
|234.5
|-450
|+350
|PointsBet
|Lakers (-9.5)
|236
|-455
|+350
|Tipico
|Lakers (-8.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Lakers average 116.7 points per game (eighth in the league) while giving up 116.4 per outing (19th in the NBA). They have a +27 scoring differential overall.
- The Jazz score 117.1 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 117.8 (24th in league) for a -52 scoring differential overall.
- These two teams average a combined 233.8 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Combined, these teams surrender 234.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Los Angeles has put together a 39-36-3 ATS record so far this year.
- Utah has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 34 times.
Jazz and Lakers NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Jazz
|+100000
|+90000
|-
|Lakers
|+1600
|+750
|-1204
