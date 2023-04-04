The Sacramento Kings, Harrison Barnes included, match up versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Barnes, in his last game (April 2 loss against the Spurs) posted 15 points and two steals.

Let's look at Barnes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Harrison Barnes Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.0 14.2 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.1 Assists -- 1.6 1.8 PRA 19.5 21.2 20.1 PR 17.5 19.6 18.3 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Harrison Barnes' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Harrison Barnes Insights vs. the Pelicans

Barnes is responsible for taking 11.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.6 per game.

He's knocked down 1.6 threes per game, or 11.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have given up 112.2 points per contest, which is seventh-best in the NBA.

Giving up 41.7 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Pelicans give up 24.8 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Pelicans have conceded 12.1 makes per contest, 12th in the NBA.

Harrison Barnes vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 31 14 3 3 1 1 1 2/5/2023 23 7 2 1 0 1 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Barnes or any of his Kings teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.