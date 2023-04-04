Golden Knights vs. Predators: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 6:46 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7), coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild, visit the Nashville Predators (38-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Predators fell to the Dallas Stars 5-1 in their most recent outing.
Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-125)
|Predators (+105)
|6
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 31 of their 50 games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.0%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 28-15 record (winning 65.1% of its games).
- The Golden Knights have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 44 of 77 games this season.
Golden Knights vs. Predators Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Predators Total (Rank)
|252 (13th)
|Goals
|208 (28th)
|217 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|223 (12th)
|40 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|41 (24th)
|41 (9th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|48 (14th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over seven times.
- The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.9 higher than their season-long average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 252 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 217 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.
- The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +35 this season.
