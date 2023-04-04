The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7), coming off a 4-3 shootout victory over the Minnesota Wild, visit the Nashville Predators (38-30-8) at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Predators fell to the Dallas Stars 5-1 in their most recent outing.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-125) Predators (+105) 6

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 31 of their 50 games when favored on the moneyline this season (62.0%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter, Vegas has a 28-15 record (winning 65.1% of its games).

The Golden Knights have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Vegas and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 44 of 77 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Predators Total (Rank) 252 (13th) Goals 208 (28th) 217 (11th) Goals Allowed 223 (12th) 40 (25th) Power Play Goals 41 (24th) 41 (9th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 48 (14th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, Vegas went over seven times.

The Golden Knights and their opponents have averaged 6.5 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 6 in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights' goals per game average is 1.9 higher than their season-long average.

The Golden Knights offense's 252 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 13th in the league.

On defense, the Golden Knights have given up 217 goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in NHL action.

The squad has the league's ninth-best goal differential at +35 this season.

