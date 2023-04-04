The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7) and Nashville Predators (38-30-8) face off at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday, April 4 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Golden Knights took down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 in a shootout in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 5-1 loss to the Dallas Stars.

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 while putting up 39 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 21.4%). They have allowed 34 goals.

Here's our prediction for who will secure the victory in Tuesday's matchup.

Golden Knights vs. Predators Predictions for Tuesday

Our projections model for this matchup calls for a final score of Predators 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+110)

Predators (+110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Predators (-0.2)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (48-22-7 overall) have a 13-7-20 record in games that have required overtime.

Vegas has 44 points (20-8-4) in the 32 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the nine times this season the Golden Knights finished a game with just one goal, they have a 1-7-1 record, good for three points.

Vegas has taken 12 points from the 18 games this season when it scored two goals (4-10-4 record).

The Golden Knights have scored at least three goals 48 times, and are 43-3-2 in those games (to register 88 points).

In the 24 games when Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal, it went 16-7-1 to record 33 points.

In the 36 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 25-7-4 (54 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 35 games. The Golden Knights went 19-14-2 in those contests (40 points).

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.74 27th 11th 2.82 Goals Allowed 2.93 12th 15th 31.8 Shots 29.7 24th 15th 31.2 Shots Allowed 33.2 26th 18th 20.7% Power Play % 17.9% 27th 19th 77.5% Penalty Kill % 81.1% 12th

Golden Knights vs. Predators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

