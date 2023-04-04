How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Predators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:12 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7) will visit the Nashville Predators (38-30-8) on Tuesday, with the Golden Knights coming off a win and the Predators off a loss.
Tune in to ESPN to watch the Golden Knights and the Predators take the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
Golden Knights vs. Predators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/7/2023
|Predators
|Golden Knights
|5-1 VEG
|12/31/2022
|Golden Knights
|Predators
|5-4 (F/OT) VEG
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- The Golden Knights have allowed 217 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Golden Knights' 252 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|64
|27
|36
|63
|52
|45
|45.3%
|Chandler Stephenson
|76
|14
|45
|59
|28
|57
|58.4%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|71
|26
|28
|54
|24
|37
|38.5%
|Reilly Smith
|73
|24
|28
|52
|36
|26
|57.1%
|William Karlsson
|77
|14
|37
|51
|31
|42
|55.7%
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators' total of 223 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.
- The Predators have 208 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Predators are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Roman Josi
|67
|18
|41
|59
|29
|24
|-
|Matt Duchene
|71
|22
|34
|56
|60
|35
|52.9%
|Tyson Barrie
|79
|13
|40
|53
|42
|28
|-
|Filip Forsberg
|50
|19
|23
|42
|29
|34
|0%
|Thomas Novak
|45
|15
|23
|38
|13
|23
|44.9%
