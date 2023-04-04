The Vegas Golden Knights (48-22-7) will visit the Nashville Predators (38-30-8) on Tuesday, with the Golden Knights coming off a win and the Predators off a loss.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to ESPN to watch the Golden Knights and the Predators take the ice.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Golden Knights vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/7/2023 Predators Golden Knights 5-1 VEG 12/31/2022 Golden Knights Predators 5-4 (F/OT) VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have allowed 217 total goals (2.8 per game), ranking 11th in NHL action in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 252 total goals (3.3 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.9 goals-per-game average (39 total) over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 64 27 36 63 52 45 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 76 14 45 59 28 57 58.4% Jonathan Marchessault 71 26 28 54 24 37 38.5% Reilly Smith 73 24 28 52 36 26 57.1% William Karlsson 77 14 37 51 31 42 55.7%

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators' total of 223 goals conceded (2.9 per game) is 12th in the league.

The Predators have 208 goals this season (2.7 per game), 28th in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Predators are 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Predators have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.3 goals-per-game average (23 total) over that span.

Predators Key Players