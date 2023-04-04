The Sacramento Kings, Domantas Sabonis included, take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In a 142-134 loss to the Spurs (his previous action) Sabonis produced 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Below, we break down Sabonis' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Domantas Sabonis Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.2 20.9 Rebounds 12.5 12.4 12.1 Assists 6.5 7.2 7.4 PRA 39.5 38.8 40.4 PR 32.5 31.6 33 3PM 0.5 0.4 0.2



Domantas Sabonis Insights vs. the Pelicans

Sabonis is responsible for attempting 13.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.9 per game.

Sabonis' opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.2 possessions per game, while his Kings rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.4.

Giving up 112.2 points per contest, the Pelicans are the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Pelicans are fifth in the NBA, allowing 41.7 rebounds per game.

The Pelicans are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.8 assists per contest.

Conceding 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Pelicans are the 12th-ranked team in the league.

Domantas Sabonis vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/6/2023 34 19 11 11 1 1 1 2/5/2023 27 12 11 3 1 0 0

