De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 142-134 loss against the Spurs, Fox had 28 points and four assists.

In this article, we break down Fox's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.2 23.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 3.6 Assists 5.5 6.1 5.2 PRA 34.5 35.5 31.9 PR 29.5 29.4 26.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.9



De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Pelicans

Fox is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.2 per game.

He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Kings rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.2 possessions per contest.

The Pelicans allow 112.2 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.

Giving up 41.7 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans allow 24.8 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.

The Pelicans concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.

De'Aaron Fox vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/2/2022 37 25 2 3 1 0 0 11/3/2021 38 19 2 5 2 0 1 10/29/2021 37 23 7 5 1 0 0

