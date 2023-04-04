De'Aaron Fox Player Prop Bets: Kings vs. Pelicans - April 4
De'Aaron Fox and his Sacramento Kings teammates hit the court versus the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
In this article, we break down Fox's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.
De'Aaron Fox Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|25.5
|25.2
|23.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|4.2
|3.6
|Assists
|5.5
|6.1
|5.2
|PRA
|34.5
|35.5
|31.9
|PR
|29.5
|29.4
|26.7
|3PM
|1.5
|1.6
|1.9
De'Aaron Fox Insights vs. the Pelicans
- Fox is responsible for attempting 18.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 18.2 per game.
- He's connected on 1.6 threes per game, or 10.7% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.
- The Kings rank 10th in possessions per game with 103.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 102.2 possessions per contest.
- The Pelicans allow 112.2 points per contest, seventh-ranked in the league.
- Giving up 41.7 rebounds per game, the Pelicans are the fifth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- The Pelicans allow 24.8 assists per contest, eighth-ranked in the league.
- The Pelicans concede 12.1 made 3-pointers per game, 12th-ranked in the NBA.
De'Aaron Fox vs. the Pelicans
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/2/2022
|37
|25
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|11/3/2021
|38
|19
|2
|5
|2
|0
|1
|10/29/2021
|37
|23
|7
|5
|1
|0
|0
