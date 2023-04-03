Two of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild (fourth in the conference at 44-23-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 47-22-7), square off on Monday, April 3 at 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM.

Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have put up a 7-2-1 record after putting up 41 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.

Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Wild 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-135)

Wild (-135) Total Pick: Over (5.5)

Over (5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.8)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights have a record of 47-22-7 this season and are 12-7-19 in overtime contests.

Vegas has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In nine games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).

When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 12 points (4-10-4 record).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 47 times, earning 86 points from those matchups (42-3-2).

Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games this season and has recorded 33 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 25-7-4 (54 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Golden Knights went 18-14-2 in those matchups (38 points).

Wild Rank Wild AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 23rd 2.92 Goals Scored 3.28 13th 3rd 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.82 11th 18th 31.1 Shots 31.9 14th 14th 31.1 Shots Allowed 31.2 15th 13th 21.5% Power Play % 21.1% 18th 12th 81.1% Penalty Kill % 77.8% 19th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM

NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.