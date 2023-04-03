Golden Knights vs. Wild Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 3
Two of the top teams in the Western Conference, the Minnesota Wild (fourth in the conference at 44-23-9) and the Vegas Golden Knights (first at 47-22-7), square off on Monday, April 3 at 8:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM.
Over the past 10 games, the Golden Knights have put up a 7-2-1 record after putting up 41 total goals (six power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 22.2%). Their opponents have scored a combined 34 goals in those games.
Prepare for this matchup with a look at who we project to come out on top in Monday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Predictions for Monday
Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Wild 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Wild (-135)
- Total Pick: Over (5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-0.8)
Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights have a record of 47-22-7 this season and are 12-7-19 in overtime contests.
- Vegas has earned 44 points (20-8-4) in its 32 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- In nine games this season when the Golden Knights finished a game with only one goal, they earned a total of three points (1-7-1).
- When Vegas has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 12 points (4-10-4 record).
- The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 47 times, earning 86 points from those matchups (42-3-2).
- Vegas has scored a single power-play goal in 24 games this season and has recorded 33 points from those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Vegas has posted a record of 25-7-4 (54 points).
- The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 34 games. The Golden Knights went 18-14-2 in those matchups (38 points).
|Wild Rank
|Wild AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|23rd
|2.92
|Goals Scored
|3.28
|13th
|3rd
|2.63
|Goals Allowed
|2.82
|11th
|18th
|31.1
|Shots
|31.9
|14th
|14th
|31.1
|Shots Allowed
|31.2
|15th
|13th
|21.5%
|Power Play %
|21.1%
|18th
|12th
|81.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|77.8%
|19th
Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.
Golden Knights vs. Wild Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.