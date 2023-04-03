On Monday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

  • Estrada collected 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.
  • In 64.3% of his games last year (90 of 140), Estrada got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in 13 of 140 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • Estrada picked up an RBI in 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (10.0%).
  • In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
71 GP 67
.260 AVG .260
.324 OBP .321
.394 SLG .409
19 XBH 20
6 HR 8
30 RBI 32
40/18 K/BB 49/15
11 SB 10
Home Away
72 GP 68
49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%)
14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%)
28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%)
5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%)
22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Kopech starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
  • In 25 games last season he finished with a 5-9 record and had a 3.77 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP.
