Thairo Estrada Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.
Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Thairo Estrada? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)
- Estrada collected 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.
- In 64.3% of his games last year (90 of 140), Estrada got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He hit a long ball in 13 of 140 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Estrada picked up an RBI in 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (10.0%).
- In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|67
|.260
|AVG
|.260
|.324
|OBP
|.321
|.394
|SLG
|.409
|19
|XBH
|20
|6
|HR
|8
|30
|RBI
|32
|40/18
|K/BB
|49/15
|11
|SB
|10
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|68
|49 (68.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (60.3%)
|14 (19.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (27.9%)
|28 (38.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|32 (47.1%)
|5 (6.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (11.8%)
|22 (30.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (29.4%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox allowed the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Kopech starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 26-year-old righty started and threw five innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
- In 25 games last season he finished with a 5-9 record and had a 3.77 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.