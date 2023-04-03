On Monday, Thairo Estrada (coming off going 1-for-3) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Yankees.

Thairo Estrada Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

Guaranteed Rate Field

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Thairo Estrada At The Plate (2022)

Estrada collected 127 hits and a .322 OBP while slugging .402.

In 64.3% of his games last year (90 of 140), Estrada got a base hit, and in 33 of those games (23.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He hit a long ball in 13 of 140 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Estrada picked up an RBI in 42 of 140 games last season (30.0%), with more than one RBI in 14 of those contests (10.0%).

In 42.9% of his 140 games last season, he scored (60 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.1%).

Thairo Estrada Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 71 GP 67 .260 AVG .260 .324 OBP .321 .394 SLG .409 19 XBH 20 6 HR 8 30 RBI 32 40/18 K/BB 49/15 11 SB 10 Home Away 72 GP 68 49 (68.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 41 (60.3%) 14 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (27.9%) 28 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 32 (47.1%) 5 (6.9%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (11.8%) 22 (30.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (29.4%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)