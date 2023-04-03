On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (coming off going 1-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

  • Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Yastrzemski had a hit 76 times last year in 148 games (51.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (17.6%).
  • He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 148), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 23.6% of his games a season ago (35 of 148), Yastrzemski drove in a run. In 15 of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
  • In 39.9% of his games last year (59 of 148), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (7.4%) he scored more than once.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
73 GP 74
.200 AVG .228
.293 OBP .317
.371 SLG .411
25 XBH 25
8 HR 9
25 RBI 32
73/32 K/BB 68/29
3 SB 2
Home Away
74 GP 74
36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%)
11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%)
29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%)
8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%)
16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
  • White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Kopech starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
  • Over his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP, putting together a 5-9 record.
