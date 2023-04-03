On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (coming off going 1-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)

Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.

Yastrzemski had a hit 76 times last year in 148 games (51.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (17.6%).

He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 148), including 3% of his trips to the dish.

In 23.6% of his games a season ago (35 of 148), Yastrzemski drove in a run. In 15 of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.

In 39.9% of his games last year (59 of 148), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (7.4%) he scored more than once.

Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .200 AVG .228 .293 OBP .317 .371 SLG .411 25 XBH 25 8 HR 9 25 RBI 32 73/32 K/BB 68/29 3 SB 2 Home Away 74 GP 74 36 (48.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (54.1%) 11 (14.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (20.3%) 29 (39.2%) Games w/1+ Run 30 (40.5%) 8 (10.8%) Games w/1+ HR 8 (10.8%) 16 (21.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 19 (25.7%)

