Mike Yastrzemski Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Monday, Mike Yastrzemski (coming off going 1-for-4) and the San Francisco Giants face the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Yankees.
Mike Yastrzemski Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mike Yastrzemski At The Plate (2022)
- Yastrzemski hit .214 with 31 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 61 walks.
- Yastrzemski had a hit 76 times last year in 148 games (51.4%), including 26 multi-hit games (17.6%).
- He hit a long ball in 10.8% of his games in 2022 (16 of 148), including 3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 23.6% of his games a season ago (35 of 148), Yastrzemski drove in a run. In 15 of those games (10.1%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in four contests.
- In 39.9% of his games last year (59 of 148), he scored at least one run, and in 11 (7.4%) he scored more than once.
Mike Yastrzemski Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.200
|AVG
|.228
|.293
|OBP
|.317
|.371
|SLG
|.411
|25
|XBH
|25
|8
|HR
|9
|25
|RBI
|32
|73/32
|K/BB
|68/29
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|74
|GP
|74
|36 (48.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|40 (54.1%)
|11 (14.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (20.3%)
|29 (39.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|30 (40.5%)
|8 (10.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (10.8%)
|16 (21.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|19 (25.7%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The White Sox pitching staff was eighth in MLB last season with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th across all league pitching staffs.
- White Sox pitchers combined to allow 166 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Kopech starts for the first time this season for the White Sox.
- The 26-year-old right-hander started and threw five innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies.
- Over his 25 appearances last season he finished with a 3.77 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP, putting together a 5-9 record.
