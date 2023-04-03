On Monday, LaMonte Wade Jr (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

  • Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
  • Wade had a base hit in 32 of 77 games last season (41.6%), with at least two hits in 10 of those games (13.0%).
  • Including the 77 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (10.4%), leaving the yard in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 22.1% of his games a year ago (17 of 77), Wade picked up an RBI. In seven of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • In 28.6% of his 77 games last season, he scored a run (22 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
35 GP 37
.223 AVG .190
.302 OBP .309
.429 SLG .286
10 XBH 6
6 HR 2
17 RBI 9
30/11 K/BB 21/15
0 SB 1
Home Away
38 GP 39
17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%)
14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%)
6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%)
10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
  • Kopech will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
  • Last season he compiled a 5-9 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 25 games.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.