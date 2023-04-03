On Monday, LaMonte Wade Jr (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.

LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field

White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech

Michael Kopech TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)

Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.

Wade had a base hit in 32 of 77 games last season (41.6%), with at least two hits in 10 of those games (13.0%).

Including the 77 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (10.4%), leaving the yard in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.1% of his games a year ago (17 of 77), Wade picked up an RBI. In seven of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 28.6% of his 77 games last season, he scored a run (22 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).

LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 35 GP 37 .223 AVG .190 .302 OBP .309 .429 SLG .286 10 XBH 6 6 HR 2 17 RBI 9 30/11 K/BB 21/15 0 SB 1 Home Away 38 GP 39 17 (44.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (38.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (10.3%) 14 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (20.5%) 6 (15.8%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (5.1%) 10 (26.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (17.9%)

White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)