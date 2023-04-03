LaMonte Wade Jr Player Prop Bets: Giants vs. White Sox - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:23 AM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
On Monday, LaMonte Wade Jr (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the San Francisco Giants play the Chicago White Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Kopech. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Yankees.
LaMonte Wade Jr Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Guaranteed Rate Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- White Sox Starter: Michael Kopech
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on LaMonte Wade Jr? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
LaMonte Wade Jr At The Plate (2022)
- Wade hit .207 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 26 walks.
- Wade had a base hit in 32 of 77 games last season (41.6%), with at least two hits in 10 of those games (13.0%).
- Including the 77 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he hit a home run in eight of them (10.4%), leaving the yard in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.1% of his games a year ago (17 of 77), Wade picked up an RBI. In seven of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 28.6% of his 77 games last season, he scored a run (22 times). He had six games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
LaMonte Wade Jr Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.223
|AVG
|.190
|.302
|OBP
|.309
|.429
|SLG
|.286
|10
|XBH
|6
|6
|HR
|2
|17
|RBI
|9
|30/11
|K/BB
|21/15
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|17 (44.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (38.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (10.3%)
|14 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (20.5%)
|6 (15.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (5.1%)
|10 (26.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (17.9%)
White Sox Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the White Sox had a collective nine K/9 last season, the eighth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox's 3.96 team ERA ranked 16th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The White Sox gave up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (166 total, one per game).
- Kopech will make his first start of the season for the White Sox.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 14 against the Colorado Rockies, when he started and went five innings.
- Last season he compiled a 5-9 record, a 3.77 ERA and a 1.198 WHIP over his 25 games.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.